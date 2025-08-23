Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950358https://zeenews.india.com/india/jharkhand-ats-extradite-gangster-mayank-singh-from-azerbaijan-to-produce-him-in-ramgarh-court-2950358.html
NewsIndia
JHARKHAND ATS

Jharkhand ATS Extradite Gangster Mayank Singh From Azerbaijan, To Produce Him In Ramgarh Court

Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has brought back gangster Mayank Singh, aka Sunil Meena, from Baku, Azerbaijan, marking a historic first extradition for the Jharkhand police.

|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 01:27 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jharkhand ATS Extradite Gangster Mayank Singh From Azerbaijan, To Produce Him In Ramgarh CourtRepresentative Image (ANI)

Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has brought back gangster Mayank Singh, aka Sunil Meena, from Baku, Azerbaijan, marking a historic first extradition for the Jharkhand police.

After completing extradition formalities, Singh was flown to Ranchi, where the ATS will produce him in the Ramgarh court today and seek his remand.

The gangster has around 50 cases registered against him across Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and possibly other states.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rishav Kumar Jha, SP ATS, said, "We have extradited him from Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the first successful extradition in the history of Jharkhand police, and we hope that the remaining criminals who are based out of the country will also be extradited or deported very soon."

He added that Mayank Singh appears to be a vital link between local gangster Aman Sahu and the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"Prima facie, he appears to be a point of contact between Aman Sahu and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We will interrogate him and get all the details as to what kind of relations the two gangs are having in the prison. He has 50 cases registered against him in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other cases," Jha said.

In May, 2024, the Raipur police, upon receiving the intelligence inputs, nabbed four shooters from the Aman Sahu gang from Rajasthan and Jharkhand on Sunday.

Reportedly, these suspects were working on instructions from Mayank Singh who directed operations for Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu.

The accusers were in constant communication with Mayank and executed the targets of Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu's gang. They also used codenames for their operations and identities.

The gang members were operating in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, targeting various businesses. The police team managed to arrest them before they could execute two to three major incidents. A pistol intended for use in their crimes was also recovered by the police. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK