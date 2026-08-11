Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Jharkhand bandh today: BJP backs protesting students, JMM accuses opposition of politicking

Jharkhand bandh today: BJP backs protesting students, JMM accuses opposition of politicking

Jharkhand bandh today: The shutdown call comes a day after JPSC and JSSC aspirants staged a massive protest in Ranchi that spiralled into a night of alleged police excess, with a heavy lathi charge.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Jharkhand bandh today: BJP backs protesting students, JMM accuses opposition of politicking

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jharkhand bandh today: BJP backs protesting students, JMM accuses opposition of politicking
2
3
4
5