/Jharkhand bandh today: BJP backs protesting students, JMM accuses opposition of politicking

Jharkhand bandh today: The BJP enforced a statewide bandh in Jharkhand on Tuesday over alleged police brutality against government job aspirants, a charge the ruling JMM has brushed aside as "sheer desperation" on the opposition's part.
The shutdown call comes a day after JPSC and JSSC aspirants staged a massive protest in Ranchi that spiralled into a night of alleged police excess, with a heavy lathi charge reported between students and security personnel near the Legislative Assembly.
JMM leader Manoj Pandey hit back at the BJP, denying any lathi charge took place.
"There was no lathi-charge. Only minimal force was used, strictly in self-defence, and there were no pellet guns or anything of that sort involved. This reaction stems from sheer desperation and unease.
They are agitated because the police and administration handled the situation so effectively, and now they want to play politics," he told ANI.
Pandey also accused the opposition of trying to hijack a student-led movement for political gain. "This is a students' issue, and the students involved belong to all political parties. They are just barging in unnecessarily to grind their own political axes; let them make their announcements... I can state with confidence that it will be a total failure; no one is standing with them," he said.
Meanwhile, BJP workers and leaders assembled at Harmu Chowk in Ranchi, calling Tuesday a protest against what they described as a "Black Day" for the state.
One BJP worker at the protest claimed the state government had placed leaders under house arrest to stop them from backing the students on Monday. "Yesterday was a 'Black Day.' Today, the BJP has openly taken to the streets in protest.
Yesterday, too, we set out to surround the CM's residence for the sake of the students, while they were attempting to surround the Assembly; consequently, all our MLAs, representatives, and leaders were placed under house arrest at Hotwar until 8 PM," he said, adding, "Today, fueled by the outrage over that incident, we are observing a vigorous shutdown; we will not allow any harm to come to the students."
Not everyone welcomed the political backing, though. A student involved in the original protest distanced the movement from the BJP's call. "We don't want to comment on what any political party is doing. If a party has called for a 'Bandh', it is their own initiative. We are students, and our movement is active here. We will not comment on political matters," the student told ANI.
The unrest traces back to Monday, when Jharkhand Police used lathis and water cannons to disperse crowds during a "Vidhan Sabha gherao" march led by JPSC and JSSC aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations.
The protesting students are demanding that the JSSC-CGL exam be cancelled, a CBI probe be ordered into the alleged irregularities, and the recruitment process be reformed — demands they say the state government has yet to fully meet.
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