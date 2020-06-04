Jharkhand Board class 8th result 2020 live news: JAC to announce result at 2 pm

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand Board class 8th result 2020 will be declared by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday (June 4) at 2 pm. The news about declaration of Jharkhand 8th Class Result 2020 was confirmed by JAC officials on Wednesday. Around 5.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam held in January 2020. The JAC 8th Result 2020 will be available to the students online via official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in website. 

Jharkhand Board class 8th result 2020 will be declared by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday (June 4) at 2 pm. The news about declaration of Jharkhand 8th Class Result 2020 was confirmed by JAC officials on Wednesday. Around 5.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam held in January 2020. The JAC 8th Result 2020 will be available to the students online via official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in website. 

The announcement of the result was delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in India. 

Here are the live and latest updates related to Jharkhand Board class 8th result 2020:

- The JAC has provided an application for the students to check JAC 8th Result 2020. Students could find and download the app from Google Play store.

- The council will release the results online at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in. The results will also be published on some third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.com. 

- Students can check JAC Class 8th Result online by following these steps:

Visit the official website of the JAC Council - jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Search for ‘Recent Announcement’ section on the homepage
Click on ‘JAC 8th Result 2020’
Enter your 'Roll Code and Roll Number'
Click on ‘Submit’
Jharkhand JAC Class 8 result 2020 will appear on the screen
Save and download your JAC Class 8th Result and take a print out for future use.

- Around 5. 12 lakh students appeared for Jharkhand Class 8th Board exams this year.

Kerala launches manhunt to nab villagers who fed cracker-filled pineapple to pregnant elephant
