JHARKHAND BOARD EXAM DATE 2023

Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2023: JAC Class 10, 12 date sheet to be out SOON at jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Steps to download here

Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2023: Students will be able to check the JAC Date sheet 2023 on the official website--jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2023: Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2023 is expected to release soon. Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, will release the date sheet for the Class 10th and 12th exams on the official website—jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to local reports, the Jharkhand board exam 2023 will begin in March 2023. According to official updates, Jharkhand board exams 2023 will be held for the entire curriculum, which means that the syllabus deduction that was applicable during COVID will not be implemented. Although the Jharkhand board exam date has not been officially declared, sources indicate that the exam will begin on March 14th for both classes 10th and 12th.

Jharkhand Board Exam Date 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website of the board- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the 'Recent Announcement' section.
  • Click on the link for Jharkhand Board JAC class 10 or 12 board exam date sheet 2023,'
  • A pdf will get open on a new page.
  • Check and download the result.

According to local media sources, the Jharkhand board's practical tests will begin on February 20. Candidates are encouraged to monitor the official website for updates and to solely depend on the official JAC date sheet. Jharkhand board exams in 2023 will be administered in both an OMR and a written format. The question paper would be divided into three sections: MCQ, short answer questions, and long answer questions.

