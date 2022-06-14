Jharkhand Board Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is expected to release the JAC 10th 12th board results by tomorrow. According to the reports, the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow (June 15, 2022) tentatively. However, the board is yet to release official notification on the same. The candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at jacresults.com once its out. The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. JAC Board class 12 exams, on the other hand, were held from March 24 to April 25, 2022.

Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams, of the total number of students, 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Matric Exam 2022 while the rest 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022.

Here is how you can check your result:

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Due to the corona virus pandemic last year, class 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled, and students were passed based on internal assessment. But this time the board had conducted the board exam following the Covid guidelines.

According to the reports Jharkhand Board may release the list of toppers this time. The board had directed all the schools to release the list of 10th 12th toppers before the evaluation process. It is being speculated that, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will honor and reward the toppers.