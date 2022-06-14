NewsIndia
JBR RESULT 2022

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 results likely to be out tomorrow June 15 at jacresults.com; check Time and other details

JAC is expected to release the JAC 10th and 12th board results by tomorrow, candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results at jacresults.com 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
  • JAC is expected to release the JAC 10th 12th board results by tomorrow 15 June 2022
  • The candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at jacresults.com once its out
  • Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams

Trending Photos

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 results likely to be out tomorrow June 15 at jacresults.com; check Time and other details

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC is expected to release the JAC 10th 12th board results by tomorrow. According to the reports, the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow (June 15, 2022) tentatively. However, the board is yet to release official notification on the same. The candidates can check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at jacresults.com once its out. The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. JAC Board class 12 exams, on the other hand, were held from March 24 to April 25, 2022.

Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams, of the total number of students, 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Matric Exam 2022 while the rest 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand Intermediate Exam 2022.

Here is how you can check your result:

Step 1: Log on to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Due to the corona virus pandemic last year, class 10th and 12th board exams were cancelled, and students were passed based on internal assessment. But this time the board had conducted the board exam following the Covid guidelines.

According to the reports Jharkhand Board may release the list of toppers this time. The board had directed all the schools to release the list of 10th 12th toppers before the evaluation process. It is being speculated that, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will honor and reward the toppers.

 

 

JBR Result 2022jharkhand 10th ResultJharkhand Board 12th ResultJAC Jharkhand Board 10th And12th Result 2022Jharkhand Board Result 2022State Board Result

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'