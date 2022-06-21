Jharkhand Board Results 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday, June 21 announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Science exams 2022. A total of 95.60 per cent students passed in the 10th, while the pass percentage in the intermediate Science exam was 92.25 percent. Manish Kumar Katiyar has received the top rank in JAC 10th exam by scoring 490 marks. While, In JAC 12th Science stream, Radheshyam Saha topped by scoring 448 marks. The result was released by the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto via a press conference. Candidates who have still not seen their result can check and download their JAC 10th Scorecard from the official websites- jacresults.com.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: If the website is not working you can check your result via SMS

- To check the Jharkhand class 10 and class 12 Result, you have to open the inbox of your message.

- After that, you have to enter your roll number in the given pattern like JHA10, JHA12 and Space and then enter your roll number.

- After that, you have to send this SMS to the number that will be provided to you.

- After sending the SMS the JAC 10th and 12th annual exam Result will appear before you.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10th toppers

Rank 1: Manish Kumar Katiyar by scoring 490 marks

Rank 2: Kundan Kumar secured 488 marks

Rank 3: Ayush Kumar Hind with 488 marks

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 12th Science Toppers

Rank 1: Radheshyam Saha with 89.8 percent or 448 marks

Rank 2: Smita Raj scored 446 marks.

JAC 12th result 2022 was released today and the Passing percentage reached to 91.43%. As per the official data, 54, 768 students cleared JAC 12th exam with First division, 5, 117 with second division and 13 students with third division. While JAC 10th result 2022 is declared and the passing percentage has reached to 95.60 this year.

As per the official data, 38,832 boys have cleared the exam which makes their pass percentage 92.16%. While, 21,070 girls have cleared the exam which makes their pass percentage 92.24%