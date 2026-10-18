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Jharkhand: CCL employee stabbed to death at home, wife found tied up

Once they were done, the two men tied the woman with a rope, apparently so she could not call for help quickly, and fled.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Jharkhand: CCL employee stabbed to death at home, wife found tied up
Image Credit: ians

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Jharkhand: CCL employee stabbed to death at home, wife found tied up
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