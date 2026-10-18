/Jharkhand: CCL employee stabbed to death at home, wife found tied up

A Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) employee was killed with a knife in the Giddi area of Ramgarh district after two unidentified men broke into his house, police said on Sunday. The attackers also tied up his wife with a rope before running away, which has left the locality in a state of panic.
The victim has been identified as Manglesh Kumar, also known as Happy.
Early information suggests the attack took place around 12.30 am. Manglesh Kumar was watching television with his wife at home when two men walked in and attacked him with a knife. They stabbed him repeatedly and left him critically injured.
His wife is said to have begged the men to spare him and offered to give them whatever they wanted from the house. The attackers reportedly paid no attention and kept up the assault.
Once they were done, the two men tied the woman with a rope, apparently so she could not call for help quickly, and fled.
It is not yet clear how the woman managed to raise an alarm. The incident came to notice on Sunday morning, when residents informed the Giddi police. A police team reached the spot and began its investigation.
The motive is still not known. Police are looking into whether the killing was linked to robbery, personal enmity or some other reason. Investigators are also trying to identify the attackers and piece together the sequence of events.
Police said every possible angle was being examined and the investigation was continuing. The incident has spread fear among people living in the area.
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