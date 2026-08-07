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Jharkhand student protest: CM Hemant Soren offers talks as JPSC-JSSC aspirants name 11-member delegation

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Friday offered direct talks to agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants at Jaipal Singh Stadium, promising robust recruitment reforms. Meanwhile, students formed an 11-member delegation and demanded live media coverage during negotiations.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest: CM Hemant Soren offers talks as JPSC-JSSC aspirants name 11-member delegation
Image Credit: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrives for the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Jharkhand student protest: CM Hemant Soren offers talks as JPSC-JSSC aspirants name 11-member delegation
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