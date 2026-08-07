/Jharkhand student protest: CM Hemant Soren offers talks as JPSC-JSSC aspirants name 11-member delegation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday reached out to protesting students and job aspirants in Ranchi, confirming that his administration is prepared for direct dialogue and committed to implementing structural reforms across state recruitment frameworks.
The Chief Minister's outreach comes as protests organized under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium entered an intense phase, drawing widespread political attention following exam paper leak allegations and recruitment delays.
Speaking on the ongoing agitation, Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated that the state government is eager to understand and address the core grievances of the students.
"We have already specified a channel of communication. We are ready to talk. The government is keen to understand the issues faced by every student. We are now trying to take the students' wishes beyond the confines of Jaipal Singh Stadium," CM Soren said.
छात्रों की बात - छात्रों के साथ— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 7, 2026
मैंने पहले भी कहा है कि मैं और हमारी सरकार झारखंड सहित पूरे देश में छात्रों और युवाओं से जुड़ी समस्याओं के ठोस एवं व्यावहारिक समाधान की दिशा में आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।
रांची में मेरे युवा साथियों के साथ-साथ, राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों में… pic.twitter.com/xG6OAUwqbe
Emphasising the government's intent to overhaul examination conduct, he added: "Our goal is to move forward with significant, robust reforms that address these student aspirations in a manner that aligns with their needs."
The protest gained further momentum as Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Mahato raised serious allegations regarding the integrity of recent selection processes, specifically questioning a top rank holder in the JSSC CGL examination.
"The demand is regarding the JPSC preliminary examination. The accused person in this matter had cleared the JSSC CGL examination with second rank, and several members of his family had also passed the exam," Mahato alleged, demanding a comprehensive multi-exam probe into the candidate's history and the conducting agency.
Simultaneously, All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora joined the protesting aspirants at Jaipal Singh Stadium to extend support, following a direct phone call between Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and student representatives a day prior.
In response to government outreach, the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch finalized an 11-member delegation to lead official negotiations with the state administration. The panel comprises eight student representatives—Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Paswan, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Ravindra, Ankit Kumar, and Shalu Singh—alongside one legal advisor and two technical experts.
However, student leaders have firmly rejected closed-door meetings, demanding that the dialogue take place on an open platform in the presence of live media.
"In our previous protest, our representatives were taken into a closed room, and nothing came out of it. They are calling a small team just to stall and suppress our movement," a protesting student alleged, insisting that transparency is essential for resolving the deadlock.
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