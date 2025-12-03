Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Quit INDIA Bloc To Join NDA? Congress Dials JMM Chief Amid BJP Alliance Buzz

Jharkhand Political Crisis: For the past few days, Jharkhand’s political corridors have been buzzing with rumours and speculations about Chief Minister Hemant Soren and wife Kalpana Soren, being in touch with the BJP leadership for a possible alliance in the state. It is worth noting that Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) governs the state in alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), together constituting the ruling coalition. However, since the Bihar poll drubbing, where the Congress could get just six seats and the JMM was not given any seat, sparked speculations that Soren is looking to exit the INDIA bloc.

The news reports claimed that Hemant Soren is exploring the possibilities of joining the NDA and may even agree to BJP leader Babulal Marandi being made the Deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Some social media handles even went on the claim that both - Hemant and Kalpana Soren - are camping in Delhi to finalize the deal.

The Congress party has been watching these reports and has rushed to get to the bottom of the rumours. Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal dialled CM Soren to talk about the buzz and affirm the alliance on Wednesday. In a social media post on X, Venugopal said that Hemant is standing firm with the Congress alliance in Jharkhand.

“Spoke to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ji today. Let there be no doubts - our INDIA alliance in Jharkhand is rock-solid, cohesive, and fully committed to advancing people-centric welfare policies that reflect the aspirations of every citizen of Jharkhand,” said Venugopal.

The Congress leader added that the malicious narrative and coordinated rumour mongering being propagated by right-wing troll networks are but signs of their growing desperation and political insecurity. “We are not affected by such cheap trolling and they can never dilute the trust that the people have placed in us. Our unity is intact, our purpose is clear, and our alliance remains stronger than ever,” said the Congress MP.

However, no official comment has come from Hemant Soren and thus, the speculations refuse to die down even after a clarification from the Congress.