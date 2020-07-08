Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren under home quarantine after minister, MLA test positive for COVID-19

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday home quarantined himself after state minister Mithilesh Thakur and MLA Mathura Mahato tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Soren said that both the leaders have been admitted to a government hospital and are undergoing treatment.

"My fellow minister of the cabinet Mithilesh Thakur ji and our party MLA Respected Mathura Mahato ji have been found corona infected. Both companions are currently treating in a government hospital. As a precaution, I will also be in self-isolation for the next few days from today, but I will continue to perform every important work," he tweeted.

He urged the people to avoid crowded areas, use mask and maintain social distancing. "You are again urged to avoid going in crowded areas as much as possible. Make sure to use a mask, if there is no mask, then cover your face with a cloth. Like every time, I would like to remind you to keep distance between yourself. But keep the hearts connected," he further tweeted.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has placed himself under home quarantine, also requested all officers and staff of CMO to undergo home quarantine. Entry to Chief Minister residence prohibited. Chief Minister had come in contact with state minister Mithilesh Thakur who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday," the Information and PR Department, Jharkhand said.