Jharkhand Combined Civil Services exams result declared; check your marks at jpsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Wednesday (April 22) declared the final result of the Combined Civil Services exam 2016. Notably, the interview/ personality test for JPSC was held between February 24 and March 6, 2020.

The selected candidates can check their final result at the Jharkhand Public Service Commission's official website: www.jpsc.gov.in or they can also click at the direct link here.

Those who appeared in the JPSC exams would now be able to check their marks on the website by entering their roll number and date of birth from April 27.

The JPSC selection process comprises prelims exam followed by the main examination, which consists of a written test, and finally an interview.

The preliminary exams for the 2016 State Civil Services exam were held on December 18, 2016, and the results were announced on February 23, 2017. As many as 5,138 candidates had qualified the prelims.

According to reports, a plea was filed by a candidate from the reserved category stating that candidates from the unreserved category had scored less than him and was declared qualified.

The state government then decided that candidates of the reserved category who scored more or equal marks to candidates of the unreserved category will be allowed to appear for the main exam. The number of shortlisted candidates rose to 6,103.

In 2018, the state government took another decision and increased the number of qualifiers to 34,634. The Jharkhand High Court dismissed it and directed the Commission to continue with the main exams with an earlier number of 6,103 candidates.