हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand Public Service Commission

Jharkhand Combined Civil Services exams result declared; check your marks at jpsc.gov.in

Those who appeared in the JPSC exams would now be able to check their marks on the website by entering their roll number and date of birth from April 27.

Jharkhand Combined Civil Services exams result declared; check your marks at jpsc.gov.in
Image courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Wednesday (April 22) declared the final result of the Combined Civil Services exam 2016. Notably, the interview/ personality test for JPSC was held between February 24 and March 6, 2020.

The selected candidates can check their final result at the Jharkhand Public Service Commission's official website: www.jpsc.gov.in or they can also click at the direct link here

Those who appeared in the JPSC exams would now be able to check their marks on the website by entering their roll number and date of birth from April 27.

The JPSC selection process comprises prelims exam followed by the main examination, which consists of a written test, and finally an interview.

The preliminary exams for the 2016 State Civil Services exam were held on December 18, 2016, and the results were announced on February 23, 2017. As many as 5,138 candidates had qualified the prelims. 

According to reports, a plea was filed by a candidate from the reserved category stating that candidates from the unreserved category had scored less than him and was declared qualified.

The state government then decided that candidates of the reserved category who scored more or equal marks to candidates of the unreserved category will be allowed to appear for the main exam. The number of shortlisted candidates rose to 6,103.

In 2018, the state government took another decision and increased the number of qualifiers to 34,634. The Jharkhand High Court dismissed it and directed the Commission to continue with the main exams with an earlier number of 6,103 candidates.

Tags:
Jharkhand Public Service CommissionJPSC resultsjpsc.gov.in
Next
Story

A tale of 2 countries: Doctors treating coronavirus honoured in US; abused and attacked in India

Corona Meter
  • 20471Confirmed
  • 3960Discharged
  • 652Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M24S

DNA: Union Cabinet provides 'Suraksha Kavach' to Medical workers; Watch analysis