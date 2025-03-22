Advertisement
JHARKHAND

Jharkhand: CRPF Personnel Killed, 1 Injured In IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation

A CRPF personnel was killed and another was injured in a blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jharkhand: CRPF Personnel Killed, 1 Injured In IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation Representative Image (ANI)

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, resulting in the death of a CRPF personnel and injuring another, police said.

The IED blast took place around 2.30 PM near Vangram Marangponga forest in Chotanagra police station area when an anti-Naxal operation was underway, they added, PTI reported.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar informed that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded during a search operation, planted by Maoists to target security forces.

They were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, he added.

"Mandal, a sub-inspector in CRPF's 193 battalion, succumbed to his injury during treatment," Shekhar said.

