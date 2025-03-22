Jharkhand: CRPF Personnel Killed, 1 Injured In IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation
A CRPF personnel was killed and another was injured in a blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
Trending Photos
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, resulting in the death of a CRPF personnel and injuring another, police said.
The IED blast took place around 2.30 PM near Vangram Marangponga forest in Chotanagra police station area when an anti-Naxal operation was underway, they added, PTI reported.
Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar informed that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded during a search operation, planted by Maoists to target security forces.
They were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, he added.
"Mandal, a sub-inspector in CRPF's 193 battalion, succumbed to his injury during treatment," Shekhar said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv