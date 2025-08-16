Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Passes Away At Age Of 62 In Delhi, Confirms JMM

New Delhi: Jharkhand's Education Minister, Ramdas Soren, passed away at the age of 62 on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi. He had been in a critical condition and on life support, confirmed Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) national spokesperson Kunal Sarangi.

Soren had been admitted on 2 August after being airlifted from Jamshedpur, following a fall in the bathroom of his residence. A team of senior specialists had been closely monitoring his condition.

“State Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, is no more,” Sarangi said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his grief on the social media platform X, writing, “Ramdas Da (brother) should not have left us like this. Last greetings to Dada.”

Born on 1 January 1963 in Ghorabanda village, East Singhbhum district, Ramdas Soren began his political journey as gram pradhan of the Ghorabanda panchayat. Over time, he rose to become a senior figure in the Hemant Soren-led cabinet.

He represented the Ghatshila Assembly constituency and had secured his third term in the 2024 elections, defeating BJP candidate Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren. Renowned for his deep grassroots connections, Soren was respected as a tireless advocate for tribal rights and educational reforms in the state.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Dev also mourned his passing, calling him a “true soldier and agitator of the JMM party”. Reflecting on recent political losses, he added, “In 12 days, Jharkhand first lost the universally accepted Dishom Guru Shibu Soren Ji, and now it has lost one of its agitator sons, Ramdas Soren. The whole of Jharkhand is deeply saddened by this double blow.”

Colleagues and supporters across the political spectrum remembered him as a dedicated public servant who steadily rose from local governance to hold a key ministerial portfolio.

His passing marks a significant loss for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which is still in mourning following the death of party patriarch Shibu Soren earlier this month.

Funeral arrangements were yet to be announced at the time of reporting.