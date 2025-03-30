Advertisement
JHARKHAND NEWS

Jharkhand Encounter: Criminal Carrying Rs 2.5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Jamshedpur

Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 07:23 AM IST|Source: PTI
Representational Image. (PTI)

Lucknow: A criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh was killed in an encounter in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Saturday.

"Anuj Kanaujia, a shooter of Mukhtar gang, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh was killed in an encounter after a heavy exchange of fire in Jamshedpur with a joint team of UP STF and Jharkhand Police," said Additional Director General of Police (UP Special Task Force, law and order) Amitabh Yash.

The senior police official said as many as 23 cases were registered against Kanaujia at various police stations in Mau, Ghazipur and Azamgarh districts. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) STF, DK Shahi, who led the team, has received a firearm injury, he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

