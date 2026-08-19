/Jharkhand exam cancellation row: Selected candidates storm secretariat, demand jobs back

Protests over the cancellation of several recruitment examinations and appointments intensified in Jharkhand as candidates who had cleared the exams and employees facing the loss of their jobs gathered outside the state Secretariat, demanding that the government reconsider its decision. Hundreds of successful candidates and affected employees have been protesting outside the main gate of Project Bhawan, which houses the Jharkhand Secretariat, since Monday evening.
The situation turned tense when a section of the protesters breached the security cordon, broke through barricades, and entered the Project Bhawan premises. The protesters raised slogans, including "Insaaf do ya phansi", while demanding justice from the state government.
Despite heavy rain, many candidates and employees remained at the site through the night. They said the government's decision had put their jobs, careers and futures at risk.
The protesters said that if irregularities were found in any recruitment examination, the government should identify those responsible and take action against them rather than cancelling entire recruitment processes and appointments.
Several candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL examination said they had spent years preparing for the recruitment process before finally securing government jobs. Some claimed they had even resigned from other jobs after receiving their appointments in Jharkhand.
"Until yesterday, we were employees in the Secretariat; today, we are standing on the street. What is our fault? If someone committed wrongdoing, action should be taken against them, but why are our jobs being taken away?" one protester said.
The candidates have demanded a multi-level inquiry into the appointments and urged the government to examine each case individually before taking any action.
"Terminating the appointment of a candidate, whose hiring was otherwise compliant with the rules, solely due to a dispute surrounding the examination is unfair," another protester said.
Several affected assistants also shared their experiences, saying they had spent years preparing for the examinations, appeared for written tests and completed the interview process before receiving their appointment letters.
They said the uncertainty over their jobs had left them facing serious financial difficulties, with many worried about how they would support their families.
The latest agitation follows a prolonged student protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Based on findings from a CID inquiry, the Jharkhand government has cancelled 22 examinations, suspended the process for six others and ordered investigations into irregularities linked to 17 examinations.
The government has also decided to investigate and review appointments made since 2014.
While students who had campaigned against alleged examination irregularities have welcomed the government's action, selected candidates and affected employees have strongly opposed the move.
They maintain that those responsible for any wrongdoing should be punished, but candidates who secured their jobs through a fair selection process should not be made to bear the consequences.
Security outside Project Bhawan has meanwhile been tightened, with a large police force deployed at the site as authorities continue to monitor the situation.
(With IANS inputs)
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