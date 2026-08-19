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  • /Jharkhand exam cancellation row: Selected candidates storm secretariat, demand jobs back

Jharkhand exam cancellation row: Selected candidates storm secretariat, demand jobs back

Hundreds of successful candidates and affected employees have been protesting outside the main gate of Project Bhawan, which houses the Jharkhand Secretariat, since Monday evening.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Jharkhand exam cancellation row: Selected candidates storm secretariat, demand jobs back
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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