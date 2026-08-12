/Jharkhand exam scam widens: CID finds Rs 5.8 crore paid to inflate marks of 7 candidates

The Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) widening probe into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations has found evidence of deals worth Rs 5.8 crore, with marks allegedly raised for at least seven candidates in exchange for money, investigators said.
The disclosure adds a fresh dimension to the JPSC-JSSC recruitment scam, which has already led to nearly 20 arrests, the resignation of the commission's former chairman, and a parallel probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the money trail.
- Investigators allege that marks of at least 7 candidates were manipulated during the selection process, in exchange for payments running into crores of rupees
- The alleged methods included tampering with OMR sheets, leakage of answer keys, and inflating marks during the interview stage
- The CID believes the racket generated crores of rupees through such arrangements across multiple examination cycles
- Investigators are now tracing the flow of funds and identifying middlemen who allegedly brokered these deals between candidates and officials
Key names in the investigation
- L. Khiangte, former JPSC chairman, has appeared before the CID multiple times and has resigned, saying he wanted to ensure a free and fair probe
- Abhay Kumar Tiwari (alias Manoj Kumar Tiwari), a government official who also worked as marketing manager for TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) — the private agency that conducted JPSC examinations is described by investigators as a central figure in the alleged network
- Other names that have surfaced include former JPSC deputy examination controller Shweta Gupta and TDPL director Ramveer Singh
- TDPL, the examination agency at the centre of the probe, was reportedly blacklisted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in 2025, yet continued to receive examination-related work from JPSC
- Investigators are examining how the agency was selected despite the blacklisting, and whether procedures were bypassed
- TDPL's offices in Ranchi and Lucknow have reportedly been sealed as part of the investigation
Tiwari has separately told investigators that the JSSC-CGL exam in 2024 was also leaked, with around 15 candidates allegedly paying Rs 12 lakh each for question papers in advance
Till now, at least 19 arrests have been made so far in connection with the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) to independently probe suspected financial transactions linked to the scam.
The Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has announced a multi-pronged action plan involving both the CID and ED.
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