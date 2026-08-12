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  • /Jharkhand exam scam widens: CID finds Rs 5.8 crore paid to inflate marks of 7 candidates

Jharkhand exam scam widens: CID finds Rs 5.8 crore paid to inflate marks of 7 candidates

The disclosure adds a fresh dimension to the JPSC-JSSC recruitment scam, which has already led to nearly 20 arrests.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Jharkhand exam scam widens: CID finds Rs 5.8 crore paid to inflate marks of 7 candidates

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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