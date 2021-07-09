Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till June 17, bus service to be prohibited

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Wednesday (July 8) extended COVID-related lockdown-like restrictions till June 17 with some relaxations, including expanding time of opening of shops across the state by two hours till 4 pm, an official said. Inter-state and Intra-state bus transport shall be prohibited except for the buses specifically used by the district administration till June 17 morning, as per the notification in this regard.

This is the fifth time that the curbs, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 10. The decision was made at a meeting of the state disaster management authority chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Earlier, an official had said that the restrictions are applicable till June 16, but the government notification stated that the curbs will be in placer till June 17.

E-passes will be mandatory for inter-state and inter- district movement in private vehicles but for movement within the district, no e-passes will be required.

Religious places will remain closed for the devotees like earlier.

All educational institutions will remain shut.

Shops to function in all 24 districts from 6 am to 4 pm.

In Jamshedpur having more caseload, shops dealing in shoes, cloths, cosmetics and jewellery will remain shut during the period.

However, all shops in the state including shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables shall remain closed from Saturday 4 pm to Monday 6 pm barring medicines shops, hospitals and petrol pumps etc.

All government and private offices will open till 4 pm with one-third of human resources.

Home delivery of food from restaurants along with take away has been allowed, the order said adding that the shopping malls, cinema halls, clubs, bars, banquet halls, multiplexes and department stores will remain closed.

At the same time stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks will remain closed in addition to all educational institutions.

Anganwadi centres will remain shut but food items will be provided to the beneficiaries at home.

There will be a ban on the gathering of more than 5 persons. A maximum of 11 persons can attend a marriage and a maximum of 20 persons can attend a funeral.

Prohibition on procession will continue in the state besides the ban on bus transport will continue.

All examinations to be conducted by the state will remain postponed while the ban on fair and exhibition will continue.

E-passes will be mandatory for inter-district movement in private vehicles or going to other states from Jharkhand or coming to Jharkhand.

Jharkhand reported 603 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 13 more deaths. There are 5,099 active cases in the state at present. Jharkhand has so far recorded 5,073 deaths and 3,42,179 COVID cases. The mortality rate in the state remained at 1.48 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent. The recovery rate improved to 97.02 per cent, better than the national average of 94.30 per cent.

