Coronavirus

Jharkhand extends lockdown restrictions till May 27, to impose stricter measures

Jharkhand government extended the near lockdown-like restrictions till May 27 amid a surge in COVID- 19 cases.

Image used for representational purpose

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand extended the near lockdown-like restrictions on Wednesday till May 27 amid a surge in COVID- 19 cases.

"The new restrictions include mandatory seven days home or institutional quarantine for people visiting the state barring those who will leave the state within 72 hours," officials told PTI.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a release said: "Jharkhand decided to extend 'Suraksha Saptah' by two weeks till 6 am on May 27. People coming to the state will have to undergo 7-day mandatory isolation. However, it will not apply to persons who would leave the state within 72 hours."

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority and a decision was taken in this regard. The restrictions which were first imposed on April 22 were extended till May 13 and now will be in force till May 27 with stricter provisions that include suspension of bus services.

Officials said that people visiting the state will have to undergo a 7-day mandatory quarantine.

All education centres and coaching institutions remain closed and all examinations stand postponed. Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks, among others, will remain shut in the state.

Also, agriculture, industries and mining operations were functioning while essential and emergency services were exempted.

Operations of inter-state and intra-state buses have been suspended while private vehicles will have to obtain e- passes for plying. The state has already prohibited all indoor and outdoor congregations of more than five persons.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Jharkhand's COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,96,895 with 4,365 fresh cases while 103 more fatalities raises the toll to 4,085 with maximum deaths being reported from the state capital Ranchi.

