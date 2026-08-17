/Jharkhand govt cancels JSSC-CGL, all TDPL exams; orders probe into irregularities since 2014

The Jharkhand government has decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL, following sustained protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants demanding action over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the Cabinet took the decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into irregularities, both major and minor, dating back to 2014.
“Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors, minor or major, that have occurred since 2014,” Soren said.
#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors—minor or major—that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the… pic.twitter.com/9jnEdbUaHx— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
The Chief Minister said the government would also examine amendments made to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act by the Centre. He added that a special session of the Assembly could be called if required to discuss the matter.
On the TDPL issue, Soren said the government had decided to cancel everything linked to the company, including examinations conducted, published results, selected candidates and other activities undertaken by it.
“Addressing all aspects of the issue, we have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL, including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL,” he said.
Soren said ongoing investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had uncovered several serious irregularities. He said the details could not be made public while the investigation was underway.
“The investigations being conducted by both the SIT and the CID have brought to light several shocking facts. Since the investigation is ongoing, it is not possible to disclose every detail openly,” Soren said.
He added that people appointed through the CGL process had been arrested in connection with irregularities in JPSC examinations, while investigators had also found links between several companies that had operated in the state at different points.
“The scope of the investigation covers all examinations held from 2014 to the present,” Soren said, adding that the concerned department and the CID had been directed to conduct a thorough investigation.
The decision brought an emotional response from protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants, who celebrated after the government agreed to their key demands.
Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said the government had accepted the protesters’ primary demand for cancellation of the CGL examination.
“...the government decided to accept their primary demand: the cancellation of the CGL exam. It was agreed upon. Furthermore, all examinations conducted by the TDPL will be cancelled,” Ansari said.
The government’s decision comes as the protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants intensified over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. With the cancellation of the CGL and TDPL-linked examinations, the government has now ordered a wider examination of the recruitment process dating back to 2014.
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