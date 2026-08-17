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  • /Jharkhand govt cancels JSSC-CGL, all TDPL exams; orders probe into irregularities since 2014

Jharkhand govt cancels JSSC-CGL, all TDPL exams; orders probe into irregularities since 2014

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the Cabinet took the decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into irregularities, both major and minor, dating back to 2014.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 09:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
Jharkhand govt cancels JSSC-CGL, all TDPL exams; orders probe into irregularities since 2014
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

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