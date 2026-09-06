/Jharkhand: Govt’s chief outreach face during student protest, Minister Sudivya Sonu dies of heart attack

Ranchi: Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest late Saturday (September 5) night at his residence in Giridih. He was 56.
A senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two-term MLA representing the Giridih Sadar constituency, his untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the state's political landscape.
According to sources close to the development, he suffered a cardiac arrest while sleeping at his Giridih home. Family members and supporters rushed him to Mercy Hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated. Although doctors made immediate efforts to revive him, his condition was too critical to permit a transfer to Ranchi for advanced care, and he passed away during treatment.
Expressing grief over the sudden demise, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid a moving tribute to his late cabinet colleague on social media.
“Sonu Bhaiya was not just a senior colleague or political associate to me. He was like an elder brother – affectionate, guiding and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time,” he posted on X.
"As a dedicated soldier of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he devoted his entire life to the fight for Jharkhand's identity, rights and pride,” wrote the chief minister.
देर रात अपने बड़े भाई, हमारे प्रिय सुदिव्य कुमार सोनू जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार मिला। इस खबर को स्वीकार कर पाना मेरे लिए बेहद कठिन है। सोनू भैया का जाना मेरे जीवन में ऐसी रिक्तता छोड़ गया है, जिसे शब्दों में व्यक्त करना संभव नहीं।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) September 6, 2026
सोनू भैया मेरे लिए सिर्फ एक वरिष्ठ साथी या… pic.twitter.com/rXEyPBQULo
Sonu emerged as one of JMM’s most prominent political faces after winning the Giridih Sadar seat in 2019. He secured a second consecutive term in the 2024 assembly elections, subsequently joining Soren’s cabinet.
His elevation ended a nearly two-decade gap for Giridih, making him the first JMM minister from the constituency in twenty years. He held multiple portfolios, including tourism, art, culture, sports & youth affairs, urban development and higher & technical education.
Most recently, he served as the government’s chief negotiator during high-stakes talks with job aspirants protesting over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.
Regarded as a strategist and close political associate of the chief minister, he routinely led the administration’s public outreach and policy defense. Over the years, he built a deep-rooted base in Giridih, transforming from a grass-roots organiser into a core leader within the JMM.
Party workers, supporters and leaders across party lines have begun gathering in Giridih to offer their condolences.
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