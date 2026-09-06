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Jharkhand: Govt’s chief outreach face during student protest, Minister Sudivya Sonu dies of heart attack

Jharkhand Cabinet minister and senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar Sonu passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest at his Giridih residence late Saturday night. He was 56.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 08:01 AM IST
Jharkhand: Govt’s chief outreach face during student protest, Minister Sudivya Sonu dies of heart attack
Image Credit: Sudivya Kumar Sonu. (Photo: Facebook)

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