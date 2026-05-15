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NewsIndiaThree juveniles escape from Jharkhand observation home, security lapse exposed
JHARKHAND CRIME NEWS

Three juveniles escape from Jharkhand observation home, security lapse exposed

According to officials, two of the juveniles are residents of Lohardaga district, while the third belongs to the Ghaghra police station area in Gumla.

|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Three juveniles escape from Jharkhand observation home, security lapse exposedThree juveniles escape from Jharkhand observation home. (File photo)

Three juveniles escaped from the Silam Juvenile Observation Home in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Friday after allegedly scaling the boundary wall of the facility, raising fresh concerns over security arrangements at the remand home. 

According to officials, two of the juveniles are residents of Lohardaga district, while the third belongs to the Ghaghra police station area in Gumla.

Authorities said two of the juveniles were lodged at the observation home in connection with serious criminal cases, while the third had been detained in a theft-related matter.

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The escape triggered panic among district authorities, prompting an immediate alert across the region. District Child Protection Officer and in charge of the observation home, Amar Kumar, informed the police soon after the incident came to light.

Officials said the juveniles allegedly managed to flee by climbing the high boundary wall of the facility. Authorities suspect that they may have suffered injuries during the escape attempt.

Following the incident, police stations across Gumla and adjoining districts have been put on high alert, and search operations are underway at multiple suspected locations. Police teams are also coordinating with the families of the juveniles in an effort to trace them quickly.

The latest incident has once again brought the security infrastructure of the observation home under scrutiny. Similar escape cases have been reported from this facility in the past as well, after which inquiry committees were formed and assurances were given to strengthen surveillance and security measures.

However, officials admitted that the fresh escape has exposed continuing gaps in monitoring and security management at the institution.

An internal inquiry has now been ordered to determine how the juveniles managed to breach security and escape from the premises. Authorities said efforts are continuing to apprehend the absconding juveniles at the earliest.

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