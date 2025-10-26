Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976331https://zeenews.india.com/india/jharkhand-horror-five-thalassemia-children-test-hiv-positive-after-suspected-contaminated-blood-2976331.html
NewsIndia
JHARKHAND THALASSEMIA CHILDREN HIV

Jharkhand Horror: Five Thalassemia Children Test HIV-Positive After Suspected Contaminated Blood

Five thalassemia children in Jharkhand's Chaibasa tested HIV-positive, pointing to a severe lapse at a local blood bank. The initial probe suggested contaminated blood was transfused.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 08:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jharkhand Horror: Five Thalassemia Children Test HIV-Positive After Suspected Contaminated BloodREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

In a shocking instance of suspected medical negligence, as many as five thalassemia children of Jharkhand's Chaibasa town have been tested HIV-positive, following which serious questions were raised about safety procedures at a local blood bank, PTI reported.

The scandal broke out when the family of a seven-year-old child complained they were transfused with HIV-infected blood by the local blood bank. After this preliminary report, a medical probe team was set up, which later found four other thalassemia children with HIV in the same town.

Initial Case Triggers Wider Investigation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The initial child to be found with HIV had allegedly received around 25 units of blood transfusions since she initiated treatment at the blood bank. The child initially tested HIV-positive more than a week back, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Sushanto Majhee said.

Dr. Majhee admitted that even though priority is being given to the blood bank, other aspects, like "exposure to contaminated needles," may also cause the infections.

Irregularities Detected In Sadar Hospital Blood Bank

The five-member investigation team, headed by Jharkhand's Director of Health Services Dr. Dinesh Kumar, proceeded at once to conduct an inspection of the blood bank and pediatric intensive care unit of Sadar hospital.

Dr. Kumar said that the first phase of inquiry suggests a serious lapse in protocol.

"Primary inquiry shows that infected blood was transfused to a patient suffering from thalassemia," Kumar was quoted as saying. He said "some discrepancies were found in the blood bank during the investigation, and the concerned officials have been asked to settle them."

The West Singhbhum district, where Chaibasa is situated, has 56 registered patients of thalassemia and 515 reported cases of HIV-positive.

Understanding Thalassemia

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder in which the body lacks enough hemoglobin, a critical protein found in red blood cells. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that this leads to dysfunctional red blood cells with a reduced lifespan.

Those with serious thalassemia frequently need to have regular blood transfusions as part of their required treatment.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case: Suspended Police Officer Arrested | Top Updates

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
DNA Decodes: Ex-Trishul - Why Pakistan Is Terrified By India's War Drills
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
Aga Syed Slams NC Leadership, Accuses Party Of 'Betrayal Of Public Trust'
Cyclone Montha
IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclone Montha Approaches India’s East Coast
Pakistan terror export
Report Exposes Pakistan’s Kashmir Obsession: A 78-Year Industry Of Terror
Lakhvinder Kumar
CBI Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Key Aide Lakhvinder Kumar
Hooghly accident
West Bengal: Three Killed In Road Accident After Car Rams Vehicle In Hooghly
Karnataka
Bengaluru Man Arrested For Forcing Woman To Embrace Islam For Marriage
Pakistan Afghanistan talks
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Peace Talks With Afghanistan Fail In Istanbul
12 Months Travel India
12 Months, 12 Best Places To Visit In India
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Transfer Of All J-K Undertrial Prisoners To Local Jails