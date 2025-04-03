Jharkhand Horror: Mentally Challenged Minor Raped, Murdered; Public Outrage Sparks Protests

In a gruesome crime, a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was raped and brutally murdered in Jharkhand's Palamu area, officials said on Thursday.

The child was found dead inside the house of the accused, Tinku Sharma, late on Wednesday night.

As news spread, furious locals gathered and attacked Sharma, thrashing him before police intervened.

Protests erupted in the area on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, with residents blaming the police for inaction and demanding swift justice.

The victim, a resident of Kandu Mohalla in Palamu city, was mentally challenged. On Wednesday afternoon, she went missing, prompting her family to search in nearby areas.

During the search, a local resident, Tinku Sharma, told neighbours that the girl had visited him earlier, asking for mangoes, but he had sent her back home. However, suspicion arose when CCTV footage from the locality showed Sharma leading the girl away.

When confronted, Sharma gave contradictory statements and attempted to evade questioning. Alarmed by his behaviour, a group of residents forced open his locked house. Inside, they saw the girl’s naked, mutilated body.

The shocking revelation enraged locals, who immediately attacked Sharma, beating him mercilessly. The situation escalated quickly as a large crowd gathered. The police arrived at the scene and, after much effort, managed to rescue Sharma from the furious mob.

He was taken into custody and admitted to Medini Rai Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The crime has triggered intense anger in the community, with residents accusing the police of negligence.

According to locals, the police were informed about the girl’s disappearance much earlier in the day, but they failed to act promptly.

In protest, residents blocked roads for several hours, demanding strict punishment for the accused.

Palamu SDPO Manibhushan Prasad said that the accused has been arrested and that a thorough investigation is underway.