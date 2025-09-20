Jharkhand: ISIS Bomb-Making And Recruitment Cell Busted In Ranchi’s Tabarak Lodge

A major terror plot was foiled after police arrested Ashhar Danish, a young man who was covertly manufacturing bombs for ISIS in a dilapidated lodge in Ranchi’s Islamnagar area. The lodge, known as Tabarak Lodge, posed as a hotel but was in fact a hub for terror activities, including bomb-making and recruitment.

The discovery came after Delhi Police arrested another suspected terrorist, Aftab Qureshi, whose interrogation led to coordinated raids in multiple states. Following intelligence inputs, Delhi Police and Jharkhand’s Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted a joint operation and arrested Danish along with a dozen other suspects.

According to NDTV reports, sources said that Danish was ostensibly preparing for the competitive Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams but was secretly involved in assembling explosive devices for ISIS. Investigators recovered gunpowder, various types of bombs, potassium nitrate (a key ingredient in gunpowder), and homemade weapons from his room, which had been tested by detonating explosives in the nearby Subarnarekha River, as per the reports.

Danish had been radicalised and recruited by a Pakistani handler via social media, and later became involved in recruiting others. Communication and fundraising activities for the terror module were conducted using the encrypted Signal messaging app, with groups named deceptively, such as “intern interview” and “business idea”, to avoid suspicion. Chemical supplies and knives were reportedly purchased from online sources, such as Amazon, according to the reports.

The explosives included PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate) and acetone peroxide, known as the “mother of Satan” due to its potency. These bombs and weapons were stockpiled within the lodge, making it a significant manufacturing and recruitment centre for ISIS operatives.

Authorities have also identified other key members of the module, Sufian Khan, Mohammad Huzaif Yaman, and Kamran Qureshi, who allegedly planned attacks on senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and religious sites.

Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests are expected to follow.