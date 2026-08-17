/Jharkhand exam row: CID raids JSSC office amid Day 24 protests; students issue Aug 20 ultimatum

Jharkhand’s JSSC-CGL and JPSC protest entered its 24th day on Monday as the CID raided the JSSC office in Ranchi and key talks with students took place. The standoff has also sharpened after student leader Devendra Nath Mahto entered the 15th day of his hunger strike, while protesters warned of fresh action on August 20 if talks fail to satisfy.
The CID has intensified its investigation into the JSSC-CGL examination and raided the JSSC office in Ranchi, according to IANS. Officials are examining documents linked to the examination as allegations of irregularities continue to fuel the student movement.
Students have been demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. Among their key demands are cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged irregularities.
The Jharkhand government has started another round of talks with student representatives in an effort to end the prolonged protest. Ministers Deepika Pandey and Irfan Ansari said the government was committed to addressing the legitimate demands of the students.
Deepika Pandey said the government had already held multiple discussions with representatives of the protesting candidates.
"Continuous efforts are being made to meet all the legitimate demands of the students. I wish to place before you the points agreed upon after two rounds of discussions with them," she said.
Minister Irfan Ansari said dialogue was the only way to resolve the dispute.
"The Congress party stands with the youth; our government stands with the youth. Their demands are legitimate. The government is considering them. There was uncertainty regarding whether the government would agree to certain points, but those matters are being discussed again. Dialogue is the only way to resolve this issue... The BJP wants to hijack this issue. Where did the BJP come from in all this? The youth belong to us; we are talking to them," he said.
The talks have also become a political issue. The government and BJP have traded charges over the student movement and the response to the allegations surrounding recruitment examinations.
Both ministers accused the BJP of trying to politically appropriate the student movement. Deepika Pandey alleged that the opposition was using students to target the state government and cause economic harm to Jharkhand.
The BJP has criticised the Hemant Soren government over its handling of the protests and demanded an impartial investigation. The opposition has also questioned the government's position on a CBI probe.
Student leader and JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto is on an indefinite hunger strike over recruitment-related grievances. On August 17, he entered the 15th day of the strike. Reports said his health had deteriorated, with dehydration and falling blood pressure adding to concerns.
Mahto expressed hope ahead of the latest talks but said the movement would continue if the government failed to meet the students' expectations.
"There is hope and faith. But if the government fails to live up to it, the struggle will continue. I hope the talks satisfy the students, and we want an education system to emerge--a system that for generations to come, for those currently in 1st, 2nd, 3rd grade, or in school, or in +2, when those students face competitive exams, they shouldn't have to face such struggles," he said.
Students have set August 20 as the next major deadline. Mahto said the proposed protest would go ahead if the talks do not produce a satisfactory outcome.
The planned action includes a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence and the Vidhan Sabha. The government has also allowed students to bring legal experts to the talks.
The protest has remained tense since thousands of job aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi earlier this month.
On August 10, protesters breached police barricades during the march. Police used lathi-charge, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. The confrontation left people injured and increased tensions between the government and student groups.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also voiced support for the students and welcomed the state government's decision to hold talks.
"As you are aware, students in Jharkhand have also been protesting irregularities in the State recruitment examinations. Their protest has been peaceful, and their demands are legitimate. I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students," he said.
Gandhi added, "However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike. The youth of India is its future. We owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis. Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue."
With the protest now in its 24th day, the latest talks are being closely watched. The government is seeking a way to end the agitation, while student leaders want concrete action on their demands. The August 20 deadline could determine the next phase of the JSSC-JPSC protest in Ranchi.
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