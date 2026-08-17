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  • /Jharkhand exam row: CID raids JSSC office amid Day 24 protests; students issue Aug 20 ultimatum

Jharkhand exam row: CID raids JSSC office amid Day 24 protests; students issue Aug 20 ultimatum

The JSSC-JPSC student protest in Ranchi has entered its 24th day as the CID raids the JSSC office and the Jharkhand government holds fresh talks with protesting students.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
Jharkhand exam row: CID raids JSSC office amid Day 24 protests; students issue Aug 20 ultimatum
Image Credit: IANS.

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