Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jharkhand comprises 14 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for Jharkhand general election was conducted between May 13 to June 1. Jharkhand is majorly dominated by The Bharatiya Janata Party, The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and The Congress.

The face to face fight in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and INDIA alliance. According to Exit polls released by different channels, BJP is likely to win 12 seats whereas INDIA bloc may gain 2 seats. In the past two elections, BJP along with its alliance partner had registered wins in major Lok Sabha seats like Jamshedpur, Giridih, Ranchi and Dhanbad.