Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check the complete list of candidates who Win/loose

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jharkhand comprises 14 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for Jharkhand general election was conducted between May 13 to June 1. Jharkhand is majorly dominated by The Bharatiya Janata Party, The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and The Congress.

The face to face fight in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and INDIA alliance. According to Exit polls released by different channels, BJP is likely to win 12 seats whereas INDIA bloc may gain 2 seats. In the past two elections, BJP along with its alliance partner had registered wins in major Lok Sabha seats like Jamshedpur, Giridih, Ranchi and Dhanbad.

<div class="article_table">

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Kalicharan Singh Chatra Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 2 Krishna Nand Tripathi Chatra Jharkhand INC TBD TBD 3 Smt. Anupama Singh Dhanbad Jharkhand INC TBD TBD 4 Dulu Mahto Dhanbad Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 5 Smt. Sita Soren Dumka Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 6 Mathura Prasad Mahto Giridih Jharkhand JMM TBD TBD 7 Chandra Prakash Choudhary Giridih Jharkhand AJSU TBD TBD 8 Smt. Deepika Pandey Singh Godda Jharkhand INC TBD TBD 9 Nishikant Dubey Godda Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 10 Jai Prakashbhai Patel Hazaribagh Jharkhand INC TBD TBD 11 Manish Jaiswal Hazaribagh Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 12 Samir Kumar Mohanty Jamshedpur Jharkhand JMM TBD TBD 13 Vidhyut Baran Mahato Jamshedpur Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 14 Kalicharan Munda Khunti Jharkhand INC TBD TBD 15 Arjun Munda Khunti Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 16 Smt. Annapurna Devi Kodarma Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 17 Sukhdeo Bhagat Lohardaga Jharkhand INC TBD TBD 18 Samir Oraon Lohardaga Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 19 Mamta Bhuiyan Palamau Jharkhand RJD TBD TBD 20 Vishnu Dayal Ram Palamau Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 21 Tala Marandi Rajmahal Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 22 Gopen Soren Rajmahal Jharkhand CPIM TBD TBD 23 Gopin Soren Rajmahal Jharkhand CPIM TBD TBD 24 Yashaswini Sahay Ranchi Jharkhand INC TBD TBD 25 Sanjay Seth Ranchi Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD 26 Joba Majhi Singhbhum Jharkhand JMM TBD TBD 27 Smt. Geeta Koda Singhbhum Jharkhand BJP TBD TBD

</div>