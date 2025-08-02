Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren Seriously Injured, Admitted To Hospital
Jharkhand minister Ramdas Soren was admitted to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur on Saturday after he was seriously injured after falling in the bathroom of his residence.
#WATCH | Jamshedpur: Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren, who sustained serious injuries after falling in the bathroom at his residence, is admitted to Tata Motors Hospital. pic.twitter.com/lXsxGMKwuX — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025
