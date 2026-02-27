Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full winners list here

The vote counting for the Jharkhand civic body elections is currently in progress, with the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC) expected to announce the final results shortly. These elections are considered pivotal for local governance across the state, encompassing both major municipal corporations and smaller nagar panchayats.

Jharkhand Civic Polls: counting underway

Elections were held on February 23 for all nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads, and 19 nagar panchayats in Jharkhand. Vote counting is being closely monitored to ensure transparency and accuracy, with results set to decide the mayors, chairpersons, and ward councillors across 48 urban local bodies (ULBs).

The Jharkhand civic poll results show winners in several wards, while some remain vacant or undecided. Notable elected councillors include Savita Kachhap in Ward 1, Nakul Tirkey in Ward 2, Geeta Kumari in Ward 19, Urmila Mandal in Ward 21, Sushma Raj in Ward 25, Pradeep Kumar in Ward 26, Neeraj Kumar in Ward 31, Parmeshwar Singh in Ward 37, Awadhesh Thakur in Ward 38, Pradeep Minz in Ward 48, and Jamila Khatoon in Ward 49. Several other wards did not record a winner, leaving them currently unfilled.

Glance at seats and candidates

Elections were conducted for mayor and chairperson positions across 48 ULBs, alongside councillor elections in 1,042 of Jharkhand’s 1,087 wards. Polling did not occur in some wards due to uncontested victories, vacant seats, and one cancellation following a candidate’s death.