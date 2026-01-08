Jharkhand Opposes Central Provisions On VB-GRAM-G: Minister Says No Compromise On State’s Interests And Rural Workers’ Rights

VB-GRAM-G Act: Jharkhand has joined the states that are opposed to the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee (VB-GRAM-G) Act. The state government has warned that the Act threatens rural livelihoods, federal principles, and the state’s economy. A high-level meeting chaired by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, a committed advocate for rural empowerment, tribal rights, and curbing migration through strengthened employment schemes, reviewed MGNREGA and VB-GRAM-G provisions in Ranchi on Monday.

Participants included senior officials, the MGNREGA Commissioner, experts, academicians, civil society representatives, and stakeholders.

The review deemed the proposed 125-day extension illusory, citing issues like normative allocations replacing labour budgets, centralized wage rates, and a mandatory 60-day moratorium, especially detrimental for labour-dependent Jharkhand.

Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, known for her focus on enhancing MGNREGA implementation and rural self-reliance, asserted, “These provisions assault the livelihoods of landless labourers, risking migration, hunger, and social insecurity while disrupting state schemes in agriculture and horticulture. Biometric mandates ignore remote connectivity challenges.” She firmly stated that shifting 40 percent of expenditure to states violates federalism, potentially adding thousands of crores of burden on Jharkhand, and unilateral imposition attacks the federal structure. She vowed no compromise on the state’s interests or the rights of rural workers.

Economist Jean Drèze highlighted VB-GRAM-G’s central control over implementation, finances, discontinuation, convergence, and technology. Delivering 125 days amid agricultural breaks and poor connectivity in over 575 villages is impractical, they said.

Activist James Herenz, who was part of the meeting, warned the agricultural break disrupts monsoon works and infrastructure, urging rejection of VB-GRAM-G and a state-specific law, with no central accountability for unemployment allowances.

The experts called for audits, transparency, and work-application campaigns. The Minister directed ensuring 100 days employment for maximum families in six months, upholding MGNREGA’s spirit and workers’ rights.