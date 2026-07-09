Several villagers and two police personnel were injured on Thursday morning after a violent clash broke out between local residents and the administration over the construction of National Highway-39 in the Chiyanki area of Jharkhand’s Palamu district, officials said.
The incident occurred near the Forest Department check-post in Chiyanki under Sadar police station limits. A team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had arrived with earthmoving equipment to remove alleged encroachments as part of the highway construction project.
Local landowners opposed the action, demanding compensation before any demolition of their houses. A dispute soon erupted between the villagers and administrative officials, eventually escalating into a violent confrontation.
According to eyewitnesses, villagers resorted to stone-pelting, following which police carried out a baton charge to bring the situation under control.
Among the injured police personnel, Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) constable Rajmohan Singh sustained a serious head injury, while assistant woman constable Priya Kumari suffered injuries to her leg. Several villagers were also hurt in the clash. All the injured have been admitted to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for treatment.
The administration had already imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area in view of the highway construction work. Despite the restrictions, a large number of villagers gathered at the site and staged a protest.
Following the violence, additional police forces have been deployed in the area. Senior officials, including Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Sanjay Pandey, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajesh Yadav, and Sadar police station in-charge Afzal Ansari, are camping in the area and closely monitoring the situation.
The clash also led to a temporary traffic disruption on the road, which was later cleared. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the region. Authorities said the incident is being investigated and that the situation is currently under control.
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