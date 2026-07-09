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Jharkhand: Violent clash in Palamu's Chiyanki over NH-39 encroachment drive; several injured

A violent clash erupted in Palamu's Chiyanki as villagers protesting an NHAI demolition drive on NH-39 pelted stones at security forces, triggering a police lathi-charge.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Jharkhand: Violent clash in Palamu's Chiyanki over NH-39 encroachment drive; several injured
Image Credit: Several injured in clash between villagers, police over highway construction in Jharkhand’s Palamu. (IANS)

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