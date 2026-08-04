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  • /Jharkhand paper leak protests: 5 students on hunger strike, Here’s latest update that you need to know

Jharkhand paper leak protests: 5 students on hunger strike, Here’s latest update that you need to know

The hunger strike comes days after student leader Devendra Nath Mahato launched an indefinite fast on Sunday.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Jharkhand paper leak protests: 5 students on hunger strike, Here’s latest update that you need to know

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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