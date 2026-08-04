/Jharkhand paper leak protests: 5 students on hunger strike, Here’s latest update that you need to know

Five students have begun a hunger strike as part of an ongoing protest against alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services examination and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) exam.
The demonstration is taking place at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.
The protesters also held a march on Tuesday to mark the death anniversary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, fondly referred to as "Dishom Guru."
Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters said the day's programme was dedicated to Soren's memory, with a tribute march organised in his honour.
He announced that five fellow protesters had begun a hunger strike, urging the Chief Minister to take firm action.
He was careful to stress that the movement was not directed against the Chief Minister or any political party, but against what he called a corrupt system, adding that the platform would remain free of political affiliation.
The hunger strike comes days after student leader Devendra Nath Mahato launched an indefinite fast on Sunday.
The protesters are demanding that the Preliminary Test (PT) of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination be cancelled, along with a review of all examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.
On Monday, JMM leader Manoj Pandey assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the irregularities. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said the Hemant Soren government would not spare anyone involved, regardless of their position, and expressed confidence in the state's own investigating agencies to handle the probe rather than central bodies like the CBI.
Pandey pointed to opposition demands for a CBI investigation, questioning the agency's track record by referencing its handling of the NEET exam case.
He maintained that Jharkhand's own agencies were competent and impartial, and appealed to students not to doubt them. He reiterated that justice would be delivered to the students under the Hemant Soren government.
So far, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has made 11 arrests in connection with the JPSC paper leak case.
JPSC Chairman L Khiangte has also tendered his resignation amid the controversy.
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