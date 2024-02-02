trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716841
Jharkhand Political Crisis - 'Go To High Court First...': SC Declines Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest In Big Setback For JMM Leader. Read Details

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Hemant Soren, faced a setback today as the Supreme Court declined to hear his plea regarding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land scam case. The plea was scheduled for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Reported By: Arvind Singh Chauhan|Edited By:  Aman Dwivedi|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
During the proceedings, the Supreme Court raised a crucial question, asking why Soren had not approached the High Court first. The court emphasized that it is open for everyone, but the High Court is also competent to provide appropriate orders in such matters.

The court stated, "If we directly hear your petition, then we will have to hear everyone directly. The court is equal for everyone." Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Hemant Soren, mentioned that this is a case involving a former Chief Minister, and they had withdrawn their plea from the High Court.

In response, the Supreme Court advised Soren's legal team to go back to the High Court, as it is also a constitutional court. The court rejected the plea for direct hearing, emphasizing the capability of the High Court to address the issue constitutionally.

This development comes as a setback for Hemant Soren, who will now need to revisit the High Court to pursue his plea concerning the alleged land scam case.

