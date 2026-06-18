/Sabotage in ranks: How 4 mystery MLAs defied INDIA bloc to hand NDA Rajya Sabha miracle

In a shocking setback, the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand suffered a humiliating defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections, with the Congress left red-faced after failing to secure victory in both seats despite having a clear majority in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly and enjoying a massive numerical superiority over the BJP.
INDIA Bloc Had a Clear Numbers Advantage
The INDIA bloc, which includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and their allies, holds 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
The BJP-led NDA has only 24 MLAs. To win a Rajya Sabha seat, a candidate needed 28 first-preference votes. This meant the NDA was four votes short of the required number.
Despite this disadvantage, NDA-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani managed to secure victory.
Cross-Voting Suspected in Nathwani's Victory
Nathwani's win strongly suggests cross-voting during the election.
According to the final count, JMM candidate Baijnath Ram received 31 votes and won one seat. Nathwani secured 28 votes and won the second seat.
Congress candidate Pranav Jha received only 21 votes. Two votes cast for Nathwani and one vote cast for Jha were declared invalid.
The numbers indicate that some MLAs voted against their alliance's official position.
Congress Suffers Embarrassing Defeat
The Congress was expected to win one of the two Rajya Sabha seats because of the INDIA bloc's comfortable majority in the Assembly.
However, Jha failed to secure enough votes and lost to Nathwani.
The result has left the Congress facing difficult questions about internal unity and vote management.
Nathwani Returns to Rajya Sabha for Fourth Term
With this victory, Nathwani has been elected to the Rajya Sabha for a historic fourth term.
He previously represented Jharkhand as an Independent MP from 2008 to 2020 before serving as a Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh.
His latest win marks a return to Jharkhand, a state he often describes as his "karmabhoomi."
Nathwani Thanks MLAs for Support
After his victory, Nathwani thanked the MLAs who supported him.
In a post on X, he said he was deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve a fourth term in the Rajya Sabha.
He described his return to Jharkhand as a moment of pride and promised to continue working for the state's development and aspirations.
BJP Celebrates the Surprise Win
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey congratulated Nathwani on his victory.
He said the NDA-backed candidate received 28 votes while the Congress candidate fell far behind. Dubey described the result as a major defeat for the Mahagathbandhan alliance.
Voting and Counting Conducted Peacefully
All 81 MLAs cast their votes at the Assembly complex.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other leaders from both the ruling and opposition camps participated in the voting process.
After polling ended, counting began in the evening and the results were announced shortly afterward.
A Result That Raises New Questions
The Rajya Sabha election had attracted significant attention because of the clear numerical advantage enjoyed by the INDIA bloc.
Both alliances held strategy meetings and worked to keep their legislators united before the vote.
However, Nathwani's unexpected victory has sparked speculation about who crossed party lines and whether cracks have emerged within the ruling alliance ahead of future political battles.
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