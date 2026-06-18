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  • /Sabotage in ranks: How 4 mystery MLAs defied INDIA bloc to hand NDA Rajya Sabha miracle

Sabotage in ranks: How 4 mystery MLAs defied INDIA bloc to hand NDA Rajya Sabha miracle

NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani won a Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand despite the NDA lacking enough MLAs. The result points to cross-voting and dealt a major blow to the INDIA bloc.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Sabotage in ranks: How 4 mystery MLAs defied INDIA bloc to hand NDA Rajya Sabha miracle
Image Credit: X. NDA backed Jharkhand Rajya Sabha candidate Parimal Nathwani.

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