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  • /Jharkhand Rajya Sabha race heats up: NDA resorts to hotel stay, INDIA bloc holds mock polls

Jharkhand Rajya Sabha race heats up: NDA resorts to hotel stay, INDIA bloc holds mock polls

The NDA, which is backing Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, has moved to keep its MLAs together. 

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Jharkhand Rajya Sabha race heats up: NDA resorts to hotel stay, INDIA bloc holds mock polls
Image Credit: IANS

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