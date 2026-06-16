/Jharkhand Rajya Sabha race heats up: NDA resorts to hotel stay, INDIA bloc holds mock polls

RANCHI: Political activity in Jharkhand has intensified ahead of the June 18 polling for two Rajya Sabha seats, with the contest turning interesting as there is a third candidate in the fray. Amid claims of numerical strength from both sides, the ruling coalition and the opposition are leaving no room for error. Speculation over possible cross-voting and efforts to manage electoral arithmetic have led to political manoeuvring, including hotel stays, fencing of legislators, and mock polling exercises.
The NDA, which is backing Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, has moved to keep its MLAs together. Several BJP legislators, including party legislature leader Babulal Marandi, along with leaders of allied parties, reached Ranchi’s Radisson Blu hotel on Tuesday. Nathwani is also staying at the same hotel. A total of 32 rooms have been booked for legislators and leaders till June 18, and all MLAs will leave together from the hotel for the Assembly on the day of voting.
On the other side, the ruling INDIA bloc has convened meetings of its MLAs at the Chief Minister’s residence. Mock polling exercises are scheduled during meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday to familiarise legislators with the voting process. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will also hold strategy discussions with MLAs.
Based on the current strength of the Jharkhand Assembly, around 28 first-preference votes are required to secure a Rajya Sabha seat, implying 56 votes are needed to win both seats. Out of a total of 81 seats, the NDA has 25 MLAs, including 21 of the BJP. Hence, Nathwani needs three more votes to spring a surprise.
The ruling INDIA bloc, on the other hand, claims it has sufficient numbers to ensure victory for both its candidates -- JMM’s Baijnath Ram and Congress’s Pranav Jha.
Independent candidate Nathwani has said he is seeking support from all 81 Assembly members and is hopeful of backing from legislators beyond the NDA. He has also appealed to MLAs to vote according to their "conscience".
He recalled that he had earlier been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand as an Independent in 2008 and 2014 with support from legislators across parties.
With competing claims over numbers and cross-voting concerns, political circles are closely watching whether the outcome on June 18 will be dictated purely by arithmetic or produce any unexpected political signals.
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