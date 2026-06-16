/Jharkhand Rajya Sabha race heats up: NDA resorts to hotel stay, INDIA bloc holds mock polls

The NDA, which is backing Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, has moved to keep its MLAs together. Several BJP legislators, including party legislature leader Babulal Marandi, along with leaders of allied parties, reached Ranchi’s Radisson Blu hotel on Tuesday. Nathwani is also staying at the same hotel. A total of 32 rooms have been booked for legislators and leaders till June 18, and all MLAs will leave together from the hotel for the Assembly on the day of voting.