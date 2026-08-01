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Jharkhand’s ‘Anonymous Gen Z movement’: 5,000 students protest JPSC exam irregularities in Ranchi

The Ranchi protest has also not received the same level of support from actors or activists on social media as the Jantar Mantar protest. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Jharkhand’s ‘Anonymous Gen Z movement’: 5,000 students protest JPSC exam irregularities in Ranchi
Image Credit: Students protest over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination in Ranchi (IANS)

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