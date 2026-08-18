/Jharkhand’s JSSC-CGL protest twist: They won the exam, got the jobs – then lost them

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s student agitation took a new turn on Monday (August 17), when the government’s decision to scrap disputed recruitment exams led to celebrations among protesting students while, almost simultaneously, pushing candidates who had cleared those exams and secured government jobs onto the streets.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of several examinations conducted through the TeraData Processing Limited (TDPL), including the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission – Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination. The government also cancelled the published results and said that candidates selected through the TDPL would lose their appointments.
The announcement was being watched live on mobile phones by students sitting at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. As soon as CM Soren announced the decisions, students celebrated, distributed sweets and applied gulal (colour) to one another. They later marched from the protest site towards the Albert Ekka Chowk.
But the celebrations at the stadium coincided with a new protest outside the state secretariat.
Candidates who had cleared the JSSC-CGL examination, received appointment letters and were working in government departments began gathering at the secretariat after learning that their appointments would be cancelled.
The government had been facing sustained protests from students demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Monday’s decision met several of their demands, but it also directly affected candidates who had entered government service.
A welfare officer in Budhmu block of Ranchi district rushed to the secretariat after hearing about the government's decision. He questioned how the government could remove 2,000 people from their jobs through a “random statement”. He said they had been employed in the morning and dismissed by evening despite securing their appointments following a court order.
The JSSC-CGL examination was first held in December 2023. It was conducted again in September 2024 after allegations of a paper leak. After the result was published, allegation of another paper leak led to litigation.
The Jharkhand High Court ordered the result to be published on December 8, 2025. Appointment letters were issued to successful candidates on December 30.
The officer said losing his job would put him in a difficult financial situation. He had recently bought a bike, a cell phone and household items on installments. He is paying Rs 12,000 every month from his salary, which is Rs 55,000.
He said he is worried about his future and has no objection to a government investigation. However, he said the employees should not be terminated without being individually investigated.
Rishabh Kumar Rai, who was working as a block supply officer, is also among those affected. He said he has spent the previous few days helping maintain law and order at the same stadium where students were protesting against the recruitment process.
“I had been on duty at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for the past several days, helping maintain law and order. But now, everything is over,” he said, adding that those appointed through the examination should be probed individually rather than being removed collectively.
“The government should investigate all of us and remove anyone found guilty. But everyone should not be punished for someone else’s mistake. This decision has been taken under pressure from the crowd,” he said.
According to him, more than 500 affected employees are protesting at the secretariat in heavy rain, with around 2,000 people expected to join. “While we are out here staying awake, our families back home are crying and extremely worried,” he said.
Soren's announcement covered the 14th JPSC civil services regular preliminary examination, JPSC backlog preliminary examinations of 2023 and 2025, forest range officer and assistant conservator of forest examinations, regular and backlog APP recruitment examinations and the civil judge junior examination.
The government also announced that the appointments of 1,975 candidates selected through the CGL examination would be cancelled. It said all recruitment examinations conducted after 2014 would be examined. A judicial commission will investigate examinations conducted by the JPSC and the CGL, while a committee headed by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will work on reforms.
The government also said JPSC examinations from 11th to 13th would be investigated.
Soren said the problems could have been avoided if the prescribed examination procedures had been followed. “The SOP for conducting the examinations is in place. If it had been followed, these irregularities would not have occurred,” he said.
Meanwhile, the chief minister held a meeting with all 11 ministers at the secretariat in Dhurwa. After a meeting lasting around 4:30 hours, he addressed the media, “We have always stood for ensuring that young people's future and their faith are not shaken. The youth who have been sitting at Jaipal Singh Stadium in different groups over the past few days to press their demands are not separate groups in my view. All of them were there out of concern for their future.”
The students welcomed the government's decision but said it represented only the first stage of their demands. Piyush Kumar, who was one among those leading the agitation, said two issues are still unresolved.
“Some of our demands have still not been met. First, the requisition to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination has not been withdrawn. Second, the government has not made its position clear on JPSC examinations 11 to 13, even though the interviews and merit lists for these examinations have been issued through the TDPL,” he said.
Asked whether the failure to hold the scheduled meeting with ministers would keep the protest going, he said, “Despite the scheduled meeting, the group of ministers did not hold talks with us. We are still ready to sit down for negotiations.”
He said the protesters would continue their agitation until a CBI investigation is ordered. “We are firmly united in our resolve to continue the protest until the demand for a CBI investigation and the other demands we have raised from the very beginning are met. The agitation is not going to weaken at all,” he said.
Student leader Devendranath Mahato, who has been receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital, ended his fast. He also said the struggle for reforms will continue.
Former state Advocate General Ajit Kumar said the CGL appointments that are now being cancelled were conditional. According to him, the appointment letters had a provision stating that the appointments could be terminated by the final outcome of the CID investigation. On that basis, he said the government's decision would not face a judicial obstacle.
By Tuesday (August 18) morning, the employees protesting at the secretariat were removed from the premises. The main gate of the secretariat was also closed.
The displaced employees continued their protest on the road as heavy rain fell in Ranchi, while students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium continued to press for rest of their demands.
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