Jharkhand Shocker: Woman, Two Children Found Dead In Ranchi Home; Suicide Suspected

In a tragic incident, a woman and her two minor children were found dead in their home in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and have launched an investigation.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Sanyukta Singh, her 14-year-old daughter Aradhya Singh, and 12-year-old son Aarav Singh.

The family originally hailed from the Aurangabad district in Bihar and had been living in Ranchi for the past several years.

According to Ranchi police, the woman had been separated from her husband for the past five years and was involved in an ongoing divorce case. Both children were staying with her in Ranchi.



The incident came to light when the children's father, who was in Ranchi for a court date, attempted to visit the house to meet them. After repeated calls went unanswered and their phones remained switched off, he contacted a relative. Eventually, the police were alerted and reached the house.



Dilip Singh, a relative of the woman, expressed shock over the incident, stating that he was unaware of what might have driven the deceased to take such an extreme step.



"We were informed in the evening that all three had died by hanging. We are not aware of what led her to take this step," he said.



Singh also mentioned that the deceased had been undergoing treatment for a mental health condition and would occasionally run away from home.

He added, "She had been undergoing treatment for a mental health condition. At times, she would run away from home. When she saw groups of people, she would panic and shout that someone was trying to kidnap or harm her. Because of such behaviour, we had limited interaction with her."



Another relative, Amit Singh, said, "She was my aunt. My uncle had come to Ranchi for a court hearing and wanted to meet the children. The security guard at the house told him that no one had seen them for two days. When he got no response at the gate, he contacted the police."

Amit Singh further mentioned that the deceased had been struggling with mental health issues for a while and would frequently isolate herself, spending extended periods engaged in religious practices.

"She had not been well mentally for some time. She would often isolate herself and spend long hours in religious activities," he added.

Police said that further investigation is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪‪+91 9999666555‬‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).