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  • /Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto hospitalised amid declining health

Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto hospitalised amid declining health

Despite the water cannons, several protesters were seen dancing and raising slogans as they continued with the demonstration.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto hospitalised amid declining health
Image Credit: IANS

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