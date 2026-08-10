/Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto hospitalised amid declining health

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader and student activist Devendra Nath Mahto was hospitalised on Monday after his health deteriorated during a protest march towards the Jharkhand Assembly. Mahto had been on a nine-day hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the state’s recruitment examinations.
Mahto, who joined the protest despite his worsening health, was taken to Ranchi Sadar Hospital on a stretcher. Doctors said his condition was critical after his blood sugar level dropped drastically. He is being treated in the emergency ward.
The development came as the student protest turned tense near the Jharkhand Assembly. Police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charge after protesters broke through several barricades while marching towards the Assembly premises.
The protesters had gathered to demand greater transparency, accountability and fairness in the recruitment process. They have said the agitation will continue until their concerns over the examinations are addressed and concrete action is taken over the alleged irregularities.
The march began from outside the old Assembly building and intensified as students crossed multiple barricades put up by security personnel. Police first used water cannons as the protesters moved closer to the Assembly. Tear gas was later fired when the protesters continued their march.
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi following a day-long protest outside the State Assembly. pic.twitter.com/GaqGvx92K8— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
Despite the water cannons, several protesters were seen dancing and raising slogans as they continued with the demonstration.
Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said the protest had initially remained “largely peaceful” but later became difficult for the organisers to control.
“There are many people who are not ready to listen to anyone. They are neither listening to the JPSC Reform Manch nor the Nyay Manch. They are not ready to listen to anyone,” Rana said.
He said most of the students were peaceful but alleged that around 10 per cent of the crowd was unwilling to listen and some protesters were involved in stone-pelting.
“Some of them are also pelting stones. We had to use mild force to evacuate the police personnel,” Rana said.
Rana added that police deliberately fired two smoke grenades, which he described as dummy rounds, in the area from where stones were allegedly being thrown. He said the move was intended to create a psychological effect and push the protesters away from that area.
The students have continued to demand action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and have maintained that they will not end the agitation until their demands are addressed.
Political leaders have condemned the use of force on students, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.
Rahul Gandhi called the move ‘wrong’ and urged the state government to use dialogue for solutions.
Meanwhile, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth slammed the Jharkhand government over the use of force against students protesting in Ranchi over irregularities in recruitment examinations, questioning the need for barricades fitted with blades and urging the state government to accept their demands.
The protest has now intensified despite several rounds of talks between the government and student representatives. The government has offered a judicially monitored probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities but has said it cannot unilaterally cancel the JSSC-CGL examination.
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