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Jharkhand student protest: Are political forces trying to influence the movement?

The movement, which began on July 25 over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, has remained focused on demands for transparency in the state's recruitment process.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest: Are political forces trying to influence the movement?

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Jharkhand student protest: Are political forces trying to influence the movement?
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