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Jharkhand student protest escalates; CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi effigies to be burnt tomorrow

Jharkhand students will burn effigies of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi over JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities and protest outside the Chief Minister's residence on August 20.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
Jharkhand student protest escalates; CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi effigies to be burnt tomorrow
Image Credit: ANI. Students March in Ranchi Demanding Cancellation of JSSC CGL, JPSC Exams Over Paper Leak on Aug 15.

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