/Jharkhand student protest escalates; CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi effigies to be burnt tomorrow

Jharkhand student leaders on Saturday announced plans to burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at all 24 district headquarters on Sunday. The move marks a new phase in their protest over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. They also demanded exam cancellations, a CBI probe and Soren's resignation if demands remain unmet.
Student leaders said they would burn effigies of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi across all 24 districts on Sunday as they intensify their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
Speaking at a press conference in Ranchi, student leader Piyush Kumar said the protest would now move beyond what he described as the Gandhian way of protest.
"JPSC 11th to 13th, JSSC CGL cancellation and along with that a CBI inquiry. And if it's not happening, then the Honourable Chief Minister should resign," Kumar said.
Announcing the next phase, Kumar said, "We will burn effigies at district headquarters across the state, including in Ranchi, starting tomorrow."
The student leaders are demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.
Their main demands include:
Student leader Ravinder Paswan said the protesters would also burn effigies of Rahul Gandhi. He accused the Congress of supporting the Jharkhand government despite the students' demands.
"Today I am telling you...We will burn effigies not only of Hemant Soren but also of Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts as well. Because Rahul Gandhi talked to us on an audio call and said, 'We are with you.' If you are with the students, then stay with the students," the student leader said.
The student leaders also warned that the agitation would grow if their demands were not addressed. Kumar said the August 10 Vidhan Sabha gherao was only a preview and announced a major protest outside the Chief Minister's residence on August 20.
"The 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' on the 10th was just a preview; the 20th is yet to come. If all the exams conducted by the agency are not cancelled and a CBI inquiry is not conducted, all the students and youth of Jharkhand will surround the CM's residence on the 20th and stay there until they fulfil our legitimate demands," he said.
"It will not be a request now; it will be a fight. 'Naukri chor, gaddi chhor'," he added.
Paswan said students had been protesting for 22 days and accused the JMM government and Congress of playing politics over their demands.
"We won't fall for your politics or your conspiracies. Therefore, through this press conference, we are announcing that from now on, the shape of our movement will change," Paswan told ANI.
Paswan said the protesters had tried peaceful methods but believed the government had not responded to their demands.
"Today, we are changing the course of our movement. We have had enough of Gandhian methods and peaceful protests. They simply aren't listening. We are now going to adopt the path of Bhagat Singh. We are prepared to face bullets, even if the government shoots us in the chest, for this cause. We will continue our agitation until our demands are met," Paswan told ANI.
He added, "We are issuing an ultimatum to the government: meet our demands by the 18th. Cancel the JSSC results, scrap all exams conducted by the TDPL agency, and order a CBI inquiry into all of them. If this is not done, lakhs of students and youths from Jharkhand will lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence on the 20th... the effigy burning is scheduled for tomorrow. We are going to burn the effigies of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself, Rahul Gandhi, and all the parties supporting them."
The announcement comes as the student protest continues in Jharkhand. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto is on an indefinite hunger strike.
Mahto has alleged that police stopped him from taking part in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi. He also accused police personnel of assaulting students.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that the state government is working to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations and improve the education system.
The government has also launched "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" to seek suggestions from students on improving the education system.
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