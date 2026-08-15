/Jharkhand student protest escalates; CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi effigies to be burnt tomorrow

He added, "We are issuing an ultimatum to the government: meet our demands by the 18th. Cancel the JSSC results, scrap all exams conducted by the TDPL agency, and order a CBI inquiry into all of them. If this is not done, lakhs of students and youths from Jharkhand will lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence on the 20th... the effigy burning is scheduled for tomorrow. We are going to burn the effigies of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself, Rahul Gandhi, and all the parties supporting them."