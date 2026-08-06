/Jharkhand students name 11-member delegation for key talks with government

Students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand have announced an 11-member delegation to represent them in talks with the state government, marking the first formal step towards dialogue after 13 days of demonstrations. The protesters, who have been staging a sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, said the delegation comprises eight student representatives, two journalists and an advocate. They, however, made it clear that only the students would present their demands and concerns during the meeting with the government.