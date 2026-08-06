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Jharkhand students name 11-member delegation for key talks with government

The student representatives are Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Kumar Ravi, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Sandeep Kumar and Shalu Singh. The delegation also includes journalists Shambhunath Choudhary and Vikas Verma, along with advocate Ajit Kumar.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Jharkhand students name 11-member delegation for key talks with government
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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