/Jharkhand students name 11-member delegation for key talks with government

Students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand have announced an 11-member delegation to represent them in talks with the state government, marking the first formal step towards dialogue after 13 days of demonstrations. The protesters, who have been staging a sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, said the delegation comprises eight student representatives, two journalists and an advocate. They, however, made it clear that only the students would present their demands and concerns during the meeting with the government.
The student representatives are Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Kumar Ravi, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Sandeep Kumar and Shalu Singh. The delegation also includes journalists Shambhunath Choudhary and Vikas Verma, along with advocate Ajit Kumar.
According to the protesters, the journalists and the advocate will attend the meeting only as guardians and advisers. They will not raise any demands, present facts or arguments, or speak on behalf of the students. The protesters said the designated student representatives alone would place their demands before the government.
The students also said the journalists accompanying the delegation would not carry microphones, cameras, recording equipment or any other broadcasting devices into the meeting venue. They said the decision had been taken to ensure the discussions are conducted in a peaceful, orderly and transparent manner.
The agitation centres on alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and other recruitment bodies. The protesters have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged malpractice, action against those responsible and greater transparency in the recruitment process.
The announcement of the delegation follows the state government's offer to hold talks with the agitating students. The outcome of the discussions is expected to shape the future course of the protest.
(With IANS inputs)
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