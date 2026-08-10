/Jharkhand students protest: Ranchi police 'fully prepared' for ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ today

Ranchi Police on Sunday said that it was "fully prepared" to handle the planned ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ by JPSC-JSSC aspirants, assuring that no action would be taken against the protesters if the demonstration remained peaceful.
Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said that precautionary deployment of forces would be carried out effectively, as a large number of students are expected to participate in the protest.
“Precautionary force deployment will be carried out effectively; the Ranchi Police is fully prepared. There will be a large number of students. Instructions have been issued to all Ranchi Police personnel that if the protesters conduct themselves peacefully, no inconvenience will be done to anyone. However, if anyone attempts to resort to violence, appropriate legal action will be taken against them...” Rana told news agency ANI.
Rana also responded to concerns stemming from a viral video that appeared to show a security personnel carrying a pellet gun.
“If a pellet gun is being carried, it is strictly for emergency situations. Regarding the viral video—what is being mistaken for a pellet gun is actually a paintball gun; it fires soft, colored balls used to mark and identify troublemakers. It is not a pellet gun...” he said.
The clarification was issued as student aspirants prepared to march towards the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday during their ongoing agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The police statement followed a fresh round of talks held on Sunday between student representatives and a Jharkhand government delegation.
Student leader Ravindra Paswan said that the government had agreed to consider cancelling the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination, along with the JPSC Backlog examinations of 2023 and 2025.
“This was the second round of talks with the government delegation. Regarding the specifics-specifically the 14th JPSC, JPSC Backlog 2023, and JPSC Backlog 2025 exams, the government has decided to consider cancelling all three,” he said.
Paswan said that the government had also agreed to several demands related to recruitment reforms. However, issues such as age relaxation remained unresolved.
Student groups have been protesting against alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations and are demanding action against those responsible.
Meanwhile, according to a statement from the Lok Bhavan, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations of three members of the JPSC Commission on Sunday.
The resignations of Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed were accepted following a recommendation from the state government.
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