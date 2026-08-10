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Jharkhand students protest: Ranchi police 'fully prepared' for ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ today

Ranchi Police said it was fully prepared for Monday’s JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ Vidhan Sabha gherao, while talks with the government saw consideration of cancelling three JPSC exams and the resignation of three commission members.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 06:59 AM IST
Jharkhand students protest: Ranchi police 'fully prepared' for ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ today
Image Credit: ANI

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