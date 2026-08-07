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Jharkhand students to march towards Assembly today over JPSC, JSSC recruitment row

Jharkhand student organisations will march to the State Assembly in Ranchi as protests against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams enter the 14th day, demanding cancellation of tainted exams and a judicial inquiry.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Jharkhand students to march towards Assembly today over JPSC, JSSC recruitment row
Image Credit: IANS

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