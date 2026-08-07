/Jharkhand students to march towards Assembly today over JPSC, JSSC recruitment row

Student organisations in Jharkhand are set to march to the State Assembly on Friday to intensify their protest against alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
The “Vidhan Sabha March,” scheduled to commence at 11 am, has been organised by the protesting students. They have appealed to aspirants from across the state to unite and join the demonstration.
The protesters are demanding that the JPSC and JSSC be made corruption-free and have urged the youth to join the movement to safeguard the future of job aspirants in Jharkhand.
The Assembly march coincides with the students’ and job aspirants’ agitation entering its 14th day on Friday, as the movement continues to draw extensive support from several student organisations across the state.
The demonstration at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi saw representatives from multiple student groups take part, expressing solidarity with the agitating aspirants and reiterating their demand for transparency and accountability in the state’s recruitment process.
The protesters had earlier declared their intention to gherao the Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session. They have clarified that their principal demand is not the resignation of any individual, but the cancellation of the allegedly tainted recruitment examinations and the constitution of a judicial inquiry.
Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Mahto persisted with his indefinite hunger strike, while other demonstrators stayed at the protest site overnight despite continuous rainfall. The agitating students declared that unfavourable weather would not diminish their determination and pledged to sustain the protest until concrete measures are taken.
The protesters have further emphasised that the movement remains entirely non-political, noting that it is being maintained through voluntary support, with food and refreshments supplied by local temples and social organisations.
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