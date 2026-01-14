Jharkhand: Three Killed, Two Injured In Powerful Explosion In Hazaribagh

Explosion In Jharkhand: At least three people, including two women, lost their lives and two others were injured after a powerful explosion rocked Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh city on Wednesday evening, police officials said.

The blast occurred around 5 p.m. in Habib Nagar, which falls under the Barabazar TOP police station area, sending shockwaves through the densely populated neighbourhood. Startled residents rushed out of their homes after hearing a loud bang.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Saddam, son of Mohammad Yunus, his wife Nanhi Parveen, and Rashida, the wife of Mohammad Mushtaq. All three were residents of the Habib Nagar area.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Preliminary information suggests that the victims were cleaning a plot of land near their residence when the explosion suddenly occurred.

The force of the blast caused widespread panic in nearby areas, with a large crowd soon gathering at the spot to assess the situation.

Police and district administration officials reached the location shortly after being alerted. The injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital, where doctors later confirmed that three of them had succumbed to their injuries.

While authorities have confirmed the incident, the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Investigators are examining whether the blast was caused by an explosive material already present at the site or due to some other factor.

As a precaution, the area has been cordoned off, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in to collect samples. Security has also been tightened in the locality.

Jharkhand IG (Operations) and police spokesperson Michaelraj S said, “Three people, including a husband and wife and another woman, were killed in an explosion in Hazaribagh. The cause and nature of the blast are under investigation, and police and forensic teams are present at the scene.”

Police officials said clarity on the cause of the explosion would emerge only after the investigation is completed. Meanwhile, fear continues to grip residents of the area.

(With Inputs From IANS)