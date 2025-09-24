Jharkhand: Three Maoist Killed In Encounter
Three members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a breakaway faction of the banned CPI (Maoists), were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Gumla district on Wednesday, police officials confirmed.
A joint team comprising Jharkhand Jaguar forces and local police engaged the rebels, recovering three bodies along with arms. Identification of the deceased is currently underway.
