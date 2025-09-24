Advertisement
JHARKHAND

Jharkhand: Three Maoist Killed In Encounter

Three members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a breakaway faction of the banned CPI (Maoists), were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Gumla district on Wednesday, police officials confirmed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jharkhand: Three Maoist Killed In EncounterRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

A joint team comprising Jharkhand Jaguar forces and local police engaged the rebels, recovering three bodies along with arms. Identification of the deceased is currently underway.

