Jharkhand To Promote Sustainable Development Via CSR As Tribal Welfare Takes Centerstage

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is now looking to promote sustainable development and inclusion with tribal development in focus. The state is hosting Jharkhand CSR Conclave 2025 on August 22 and 23, bringing together corporate leaders, government officials, NGOs, and academic institutions to discuss the future of sustainable and inclusive development in the state.

Themed 'CSR Toward Sustainable Growth: Connecting Impact and Innovation', the conclave will center on integrating corporate social responsibility (CSR) with economic development, social equity, and environmental stewardship. The event aims to foster strategic dialogue and collaborative knowledge-sharing among stakeholders tackling developmental challenges in Jharkhand.

As per reports, the conclave will serve as a platform to showcase impactful CSR initiatives and promote cross-sectoral partnerships to advance community well-being and inclusive growth. The discussions will also spotlight Jharkhand’s cultural heritage, tribal communities, investment opportunities, and natural resource wealth.

Spanning two days, the event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions. Key focus areas include climate action, education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and ethical business practices.

Participants will comprise Section 8 companies, charitable foundations, NGOs, academic institutions, and policymakers, along with representatives from both public and private sector enterprises. Prominent sponsors include ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, and SAIL.