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  • /Jharkhand horror: Panchayat allegedly settles child rape case with Rs 1 lakh fine, uses money for liquor feast

Jharkhand horror: Panchayat allegedly settles child rape case with Rs 1 lakh fine, uses money for liquor feast

Police later intervened, registered an FIR, and arrested the accused. An investigation is underway.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Jharkhand horror: Panchayat allegedly settles child rape case with Rs 1 lakh fine, uses money for liquor feast
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

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