Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Jharkhand: Top maoist leader Misir Besra, carrying Rs 1 crore bounty, arrested in Dhanbad

Jharkhand: Top maoist leader Misir Besra, carrying Rs 1 crore bounty, arrested in Dhanbad

Beyond the reward announced by the Jharkhand government, several other state governments and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also placed separate bounties on his capture.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Jharkhand: Top maoist leader Misir Besra, carrying Rs 1 crore bounty, arrested in Dhanbad

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jharkhand: Top maoist leader Misir Besra, carrying Rs 1 crore bounty, arrested in Dhanbad
misir besra1 min ago
2
Raja Chaudhary13 min ago
3
Subhadeep Ghosh19 min ago
4
PoK protests42 min ago
5
ITR Filing53 min ago