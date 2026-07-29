/Jharkhand: Top maoist leader Misir Besra, carrying Rs 1 crore bounty, arrested in Dhanbad

Security forces have arrested Misir Besra, a senior Naxalite leader wanted with a bounty of Rs 1 crore, from the Barwadda police station area in Dhanbad district.
Dhanbad SSP Prabhat Kumar confirmed that the arrest took place late Tuesday evening. Besra is a high-ranking figure within the CPI (Maoist) organization and serves on its Politburo.
Beyond the reward announced by the Jharkhand government, several other state governments and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also placed separate bounties on his capture.
The arrest comes shortly after the NIA filed a chargesheet on July 14 against a sixth accused in a case tied to efforts to revive the banned CPI (Maoist) network's presence in the Magadh zone, along with allegations of extorting money from contractors to fund weapons purchases.
The newly named accused, Chandan Kumar, was apprehended by the NIA in Mumbai in January 2026.
According to the agency, he played an active role in fundraising for the CPI (Maoist) and worked to bring former cadres back into the fold as part of a broader push to reinvigorate the organization's activities and ideology in the region, including through violent acts.
This is the third chargesheet filed in the case (RC-05/2021/NIA/RNC), which the NIA registered on its own initiative in December 2021 before the Special NIA Court in Ranchi.
Investigators say the group funneled large sums collected from contractors through multiple channels.
The probe further identified senior CPI (Maoist) Standing Committee member Pradyuman Sharma, along with Abhinav, Chandan Kumar, and other named individuals, as participants in the broader conspiracy.
The NIA has stated that its investigation into the case remains ongoing.
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