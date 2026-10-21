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Jharkhand: Traffic hit as protesters block road over assault on Khunti school principal

The protesters demanded that those involved in the attack be arrested and the circumstances surrounding the incident be brought to light

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Jharkhand: Traffic hit as protesters block road over assault on Khunti school principal
Image Credit: ians

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Jharkhand: Traffic hit as protesters block road over assault on Khunti school principal
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